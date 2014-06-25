Ad
Putin (l): 'I am very happy to be in Vienna, a city I love' (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Austria rolls out red carpet for Putin

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Austria has criticised Western sanctions on Russia and signed a contract to build a Russian pipeline despite EU concerns.

The developments came on a visit to Vienna by Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (24 June).

The Russian president, who was recently snubbed by G7 leaders over Ukraine, met Austrian President Heinz Fischer and Chancellor Werner Faymann. He also laid a wreath at a WWII monument in the city centre and met business chiefs in Austria's Chamber of Commerce. <...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

