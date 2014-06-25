Austria rolls out red carpet for Putin

Austria has criticised Western sanctions on Russia and signed a contract to build a Russian pipeline despite EU concerns.

The developments came on a visit to Vienna by Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (24 June).

The Russian president, who was recently snubbed by G7 leaders over Ukraine, met Austrian President Heinz Fischer and Chancellor Werner Faymann. He also laid a wreath at a WWII monument in the city centre and met business chiefs in Austria's Chamber of Commerce. <...