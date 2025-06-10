Ad
euobserver
It is not a coincidence that the world’s largest debtor country is also home to the world’s deepest and most liquid capital markets, underpinned by the centrality of the US dollar in the global financial system (Photo: Author)

Column

Beyond the numbers: rethinking the EU–US trade narrative

EU & the World
Opinion
by Judith Arnal, Madrid,

Donald Trump has long made the trade deficit a cornerstone of his economic rhetoric, particularly the bilateral deficit in goods with partners such as the European Union.

This obsession is not new, but it remains a politically potent narrative in the United States. 

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.

Related articles

EU officials head to Washington after Trump's 50-percent steel tariff
Udo Bullmann — A lone voice for ‘spend to grow’ economics
EU holds back on taxing US Big Tech
US tariffs talks heading in 'right direction', says EU trade chief
The political calculus behind the EU's shift on Ukraine agri-imports
Why Ireland is the Achilles Heel of the EU's fightback against Big Tech
It is not a coincidence that the world’s largest debtor country is also home to the world’s deepest and most liquid capital markets, underpinned by the centrality of the US dollar in the global financial system (Photo: Author)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections