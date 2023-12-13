Ad
euobserver
In a typical working week, 80 percent of employees surveyed receive work-related communications outside working hours (Photo: Unsplash)

EU workers' 'right to disconnect' likely delayed after talks fail

Digital
Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The possibility of a directive on the right for EU workers to disconnect from work is now a long shot to become a reality before the end of this European term in 2024.

Three years ago, the European Parliament called on the EU Commission to propose a law on the so-called 'right to disconnect' in order to clearly define the boundaries between work and free time in the online age.

The EU executive then paused its legislative p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

The visa downside of digital nomads’ Instagram lifestyle
The 'digital frontier worker', a response to address EU labour shortages
The hidden inequalities of telework across the EU
MEPs call for workers to have 'right to disconnect'
In a typical working week, 80 percent of employees surveyed receive work-related communications outside working hours (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

DigitalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections