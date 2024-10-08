AI at work: handle it with humility, yet confidence

In the complex landscape of algorithms, we are still seeking answers to the very basic question: how can we ensure that the integration of AI into our workplaces benefits not only employers and businesses’ efficiency and profitability but also workers’ needs and rights?

Diverging interests, priorities and expectations, along with the inherent complexity of AI systems will make it challenging.

For many, AI appears as the number one threat to employment. As companies swiftly adapt to new technologies, they fear that job displacement, job insecurity and precarious working conditions could become the new standard — even for the high-skilled workforce.

Workers’ rights, and especially their autonomy, could be dramatically restricted by enforcing rigid decision-making, constant performance monitoring, and limiting creativity and personal judgement.

And all this in an era when the world of work strives to overcome the consequences of repeated global crises.

Yet, the opportunities presented by AI are immense, for the industries, but also for workers themselves.

Artificial Intelligence is not only a tool to boost productivity, it is at the same time (or, more precisely, it can become) the catalyst for safer and healthier workplaces, improved work-life balance, and (why not?) a mechanism that will strengthen collective bargaining and support workers' collective action by improving communication, coordination and strategic planning.

Just as railways initially faced scepticism and opposition, modern technologies naturally provoke understandable fears. AI has the potential to become a ‘monster’, but it can also serve as a crucial force driving us towards a more competitive and sustainable future.

Unions must be ready

The challenge lies in maximising potential benefits while minimising associated risks. Trade unions must be ready to adopt forward-thinking strategies. And, this time, their strategies should be concrete and measurable. Not easy for the trade union movement, considering its versatile role in advocating for workers with diverse needs.

But today, it is more important than ever. As a pan-European trade union umbrella, with more than six million individual members, CESI is ready to set the frame for change and lead collective initiatives that will make AI a driver of progress for all.

As stated in a recent CESI Resolution, the independent trade unions of Europe envision a digital future which will be human-centric and ethical, allowing for workers to thrive in protected and sustainable environments.

To achieve this, we need to:

- Ensure fairness, transparency, and the protection of workers' rights when implementing AI technologies.



- Establish robust regulations and transparent practices to maximise AI benefits for all workers while minimising risks like job displacement and discrimination.



- Advocate for continuous workers’ representation, involvement and consideration in the design and deployment of AI systems, with sector-specific AI agreements tailored to industry needs.



- Promote widespread reskilling and upskilling initiatives, emphasising lifelong learning and career development for new AI-related roles.



- Call for strong regulatory frameworks, such as an EU directive on the right to disconnect and fair telework, and a dedicated EU AI at Work Act, to safeguard workers’ rights and ensure ethical AI use.



- Engage in dialogue and negotiation with governments, employers, and trade unions to shape a sustainable and equitable AI-driven future of work.

In adapting to these new challenges, trade unions must evolve. They should be at the forefront in advocating for a fair, transparent and ethical AI that respects work and workers. And they should be ready to rethink old practices that might have the potential to hold them back.

To the workers of today and tomorrow, we say: Empower yourselves and have your say in the digital transformation of work. Embracing innovation goes beyond mere adaptation; it involves actively shaping the path of progress.

The future of work is being written today. Handle it with humility, yet confidence.