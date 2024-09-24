Ad
euobserver
To take a concrete example of a EU accession candidate country: would it really reflect EU interests and values to let Serbia join the EU, even if it is not democratic, because this might reduce Russian influence (although the Hungarian government demonstrates the fallacy of this assumption)?

Opinion

What about democracy, Ms Kallas? What about AI rules, Ms Virkkunen?

Digital
EU Political
Opinion
by Michael Meyer-Resende, Berlin,

Just a few months ago, EU leaders celebrated the adoption of the AI Act. It brings “European values into a new era” and is nothing short of “a historic moment”, according to Ursula von der Leyen.  As late as last month, she stressed that it will “drive AI development that Europeans can trust.” 

It...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU PoliticalOpinionOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

Related articles

Kallas is strong on Ukraine but what about Gaza?
Where the EU's efforts to regulate AI fall short
To take a concrete example of a EU accession candidate country: would it really reflect EU interests and values to let Serbia join the EU, even if it is not democratic, because this might reduce Russian influence (although the Hungarian government demonstrates the fallacy of this assumption)?

Tags

DigitalEU PoliticalOpinionOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections