MEPs proposed that the country of origin should pay social protection while a disabled person is being re-assessed in the EU country to which they move (Photo: European Commission)

MEPs demand fewer barriers for disabled people moving in the EU

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

EU lawmakers on Thursday (11 January) agreed on new rules aimed at improving the rights of people with disabilities when travelling to another member state.

In September 2023, the European Commission proposed a directive to create a disability card, which would ensure that disability status is recognised in all EU countries, giving people with disabilities the s...

