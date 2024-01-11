MEPs demand fewer barriers for disabled people moving in the EU

EU lawmakers on Thursday (11 January) agreed on new rules aimed at improving the rights of people with disabilities when travelling to another member state.
In September 2023, the European Commission proposed a directive to create a disability card, which would ensure that disability status is recognised in all EU countries, giving people with disabilities the s...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.