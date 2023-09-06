Thursday

7th Sep 2023

  1. News
  2. Health & Society

EU's new disability card — a hit for trips, 'insufficient' for moving

  • The card is also useful for people with 'invisible' disabilities, such as autism (Photo: European Commission)

By

Listen to article

The proposed new EU disability card was unveiled by the EU Commission on Wednesday (6 September), aimed at ensuring mutual recognition of disability status across all 27 member states and helping users access essential benefits and services.

"They face inequalities because the disability status is not automatically recognised when travelling to another member state," EU commissioner Věra Jourová told reporters.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • With the card, non-national EU citizens will enjoy the same benefits as local residents in leisure, culture or even transport (Photo: stephen jones)

For disability rights organisations, the initiative is a "real improvement" for the disabled community, which has been calling for a better mobility within the EU for more than a decade.

"In our Union of Equality, people with disabilities have their rights, but these rights must not stop or change for the worse at national borders," Jourová said.

In practice, however, the card will be more useful for those visiting another EU country than for those coming to live, work or study.

"The European Disability Card will ease the daily lives of persons with disabilities visiting another country and strengthen our sense of European citizenship," Yannis Vardakastanis, president of the European Disability Forum (EDF) said.

The idea of the card is not new and is based on a voluntary pilot programme that ran from 2016 to 2019 in eight member states (Belgium, Italy, Malta, Slovenia, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, and Romania), most of which maintained it afterwards.

The aim was to standardise the recognition of disability status, as each member state has a different system and not all of them have a card for it.

"Having this card brings a certain legitimacy," EDF deputy director Alejandro Moledo told EUobserver. "It helps to have your disability recognised".

The card is also useful for the recognition of people with "invisible" disabilities, such as autism or intellectual or psychosocial disabilities, Moledo said.

This mutual recognition is the main strength of the proposal. More so than the actual range of services to be included, which service providers may or may not voluntarily offer.

With the card, non-national EU citizens will enjoy the same benefits as nationals in leisure, culture or even transport, such as reduced fares, priority access or personal assistance.

What the card does not imply is a change in national eligibility criteria, which remain at the discretion of member states.

Still a national competency

"We are not seeking to harmonise who and how obtains a disability status in a member state," Jourová said. "This will remain the competence of the member states (...), who will issue a European disability card".

Nor does it mean that those studying for a limited period in another EU country (under the Erasmus+ programme) will have the same rights and support as national students with disabilities. Nor does it cover those who work abroad during the period in which the disability reassessment takes place.

In these respects, EDF describes the legislative proposal, which has taken the form of a directive rather than a regulation, as insufficient.

"A regulation, being fully-binding for member states, would have resulted in a more consistent and efficient implementation of the card," they complained.

Instead, a directive sets targets and gives member states room for manoeuvre to "translate" the text in its transposition into national law.

Among the remaining challenges to ensuring the free movement of people with disabilities is the accessibility of cities themselves.

"Only if we have full accessibility of transport, the built environment, digital technologies and other goods and services will freedom of movement become a reality for people with disabilities in the EU," stressed the EDF.

The proposal is now on the table. But that does not mean the card will be available this year, as the EU legislative process can take several years.

The EU executive's proposal will now be examined at parliamentary committee level. Once it is approved, MEPs will decide in plenary on the parliament's position, to start trilogue negotiations with the council and the commission to decide on the final legislative text.

Once adopted, member states will have 18 months to transpose it into national law.

"The commission must ensure that the card is practical and brings real benefits to citizens' daily lives," said MEP Dennis Radtke from the centre-right European People's Party, adding that this will require consumer awareness, public promotion and close cooperation with the companies offering these services or benefits.

Site Section

  1. Health & Society

Related stories

  1. Disability in the EU - a 'paradigm shift'
  2. Burdens hindering 87m disabled citizens moving within EU
  3. For the EU disabled, earning money can mean losing benefits
  4. €211 a month: workers who love their job, but can't live from it

Interview

Disability in the EU - a 'paradigm shift'

Over recent decades, there has been a "paradigm shift" in the way disability rights are treated in the European Union with policy-makers now focussing on how to make society more inclusive of disabled people.

Feature

Burdens hindering 87m disabled citizens moving within EU

Moving between EU states for the 87 million European citizens with disabilities is far from a reality — due to the fragmentation of disability-recognition systems and insufficient coordination of social security systems across EU countries.

School supplies rise in price twice as fast as EU wages

Up to May this year, the cost of basic school supplies rose 13 percent, while wages increased by just six percent. A situation that worsens the cost-of-living crisis and the situation of children at risk of poverty in the EU.

Job insecurity 'undermines' voting and political participation

Job insecurity affect workers' perceptions of fairness, well-being, trust, sense of social exclusion or political participation, finds a new report. "They are less likely to vote in elections and less likely to participate in demonstrations — an indicator of disengagement."

Investigation

A new EU law, and the battle to protect Europe's journalists

The EU Media Freedom Act, to be voted on by MEPs, could provide crucial protections to journalists and trigger a wave of lawsuits against governments. If the law fails, the decline in media freedoms sweeping Europe could become ever worse.

Feature

Burdens hindering 87m disabled citizens moving within EU

Moving between EU states for the 87 million European citizens with disabilities is far from a reality — due to the fragmentation of disability-recognition systems and insufficient coordination of social security systems across EU countries.

Latest News

  1. EU lists six tech giants as 'gatekeepers' under new law
  2. Frontex wins case against Syrian refugee family
  3. EU's new disability card — a hit for trips, 'insufficient' for moving
  4. Africa's high green borrowing costs big obstacle, study finds
  5. 2024 EU budget: 'How are we supposed to do more with less?'
  6. Managing climate disasters from space
  7. EU pledges support for African finance reform at summit
  8. A new EU law, and the battle to protect Europe's journalists

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us