Senior EU and Israeli officials are to meet on 27 February in Brussels (Photo: Ted Eytan)

Israel keeps up Gaza killing, as EU welcomes ceasefire deal

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Israel has continued mass-killing of Palestinians amid ceasefire delays, as the EU pledged more humanitarian aid, but said it had little diplomatic sway on the war.

Israeli fire killed 77 people in Gaza on Thursday (16 January), according to Gaza's health ministry, as the European Commission in Brussels "warmly welcomed" Wednesday evening's news of a ceasefi...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

