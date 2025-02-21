EU red carpet for Israel, despite war-crime stigma

The EU will reject any takeover of Gaza or the West Bank in talks with Israel, while doing business as usual despite the Palestinian death toll and court proceedings in The Hague.
Palestinians should stay in Gaza and Israel should stop settlement-expansion in the West Bank, EU foreign ministers aim to tell Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar at the EU Counc...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
