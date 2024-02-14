Ireland and Spain seek 'urgent review' of EU-Israel trade deal

Ireland and Spain have called for an "urgent review" of the EU's trade agreement with Israel, voicing deep concerns over possible violations of human rights law by Israel in Gaza.

The call comes amidst mounting international pressure on Israel over the number of civilian deaths in Gaza.

In a letter sent to the commission on Wednesday (14 February), Ireland's Leo Varadkar and Spanish prime minster Pedro Sánchez pointed out that respect for human rights and democratic values was "an...