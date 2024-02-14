Ad
In 2022, one-fourth of Israel's exports went to the EU (Photo: kellinahandbasket)

Ireland and Spain seek 'urgent review' of EU-Israel trade deal

EU & the World
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Ireland and Spain have called for an "urgent review" of the EU's trade agreement with Israel, voicing deep concerns over possible violations of human rights law by Israel in Gaza.

The call comes amidst mounting international pressure on Israel over the number of civilian deaths in Gaza.

In a letter sent to the commission on Wednesday (14 February), Ireland's Leo Varadkar and Spanish prime minster Pedro Sánchez pointed out that respect for human rights and democratic values was "an...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

