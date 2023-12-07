Ad
euobserver
The EU and the euro area are strong because they are very much aware of their weaknesses and missing pieces, but the EU should not wait until the next crisis to take action (Photo: Unsplash)

Analysis

Is there hope for the EU and eurozone?

by Judith Arnal, Madrid,

The debt crisis, Brexit, the impact of the energy crisis on industry, the reliance of the EU on foreign trade in the context of growing geopolitical tensions, lower growth-rates in comparison to other large jurisdictions, the absence of any EU country in the top 10 of start-up ecosystems worldwide, ageing populations, low investment rates in R&D, decreasing fiscal spaces and an unfinished economic and monetary union are among the reasons for some economists and policymakers to believe the eco...

Judith Arnal is a senior research fellow at CEPS and Real Instituto Elcano. She holds a PhD in economics and finance and is a state economist in Spain, and will be a new EUobserver columnist from 2024.

Tags

