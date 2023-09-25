Ad
Nine out of ten of the 9.5 million domestic workers in the EU are women. (Photo: Pexels)

Women at risk from shoddy EU laws on domestic workers

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

For 9.5 million domestic workers in the EU, access to basic rights such as social security, collective bargaining, or social protection is not always guaranteed.

Of these workers, some 3.1 million are undeclared and nine out of 10 are women.

Despite providing an essential service (they...

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

