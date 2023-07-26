A wealth of jobs, but poor wages: Europe in 2023

The best protection against poverty is employment. However, at the European level, this principle seems to be failing. While all European labour market indicators are positive, the number of families facing financial difficulties is alarmingly high. It is not only the quantity of jobs that matter, but also fair wages.
The European Commission recently released its annual report on employment and social developmen...
Oliver Roethig is regional secretary of UNI Europa, the European service workers' union, where Stan De Spiegelaere is policy and research director.
