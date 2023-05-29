Ad
EU Commission vice-president Vĕra Jourová is set to unveil plans for the new ethics body for EU institutions (Photo: European Commission)

New EU ethics body and Moldova conference This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission is finally unveiling long-awaited proposals for setting up an EU ethics body, with commission vice-president Vĕra Jourová set to unveil plans on Wednesday (31 May).

The European Parliament, which voted by a large majority in February for the EU to finalise plans for an independent ethics body, has been concerned that the proposals will fall short of earlier pledges.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in 2019 promised to back the creation of an ethics body...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

