Ad
euobserver
Protester with golden toilet brush in 2021, after dissident Alexei Navalny revealed details of Russian president Vladimir Putin's opulent private palace (Photo: Sergey Korneev)

Exclusive

Details emerge of first-ever EU sanctions on corruption

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

New EU sanctions against foreign kleptocrats should take into account the size of bribes taken and be decided by majority, instead of unanimity, details of the proposals say.

The measures are part of wider efforts to crack down on graft, including a new ethics body to oversee EU institutions, announced earlier this month.

The proposed new sanctions would impose asset-freezes and visa bans on people deemed guilty of "seriou...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

The Magnitsky Act - and its name
Bulgaria's political stalemate is stymying corruption fight
EU seeks to harmonise anti-corruption rules
Dutch MPs: EU sanctions should bear Magnitsky name
Protester with golden toilet brush in 2021, after dissident Alexei Navalny revealed details of Russian president Vladimir Putin's opulent private palace (Photo: Sergey Korneev)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections