Details emerge of first-ever EU sanctions on corruption

New EU sanctions against foreign kleptocrats should take into account the size of bribes taken and be decided by majority, instead of unanimity, details of the proposals say.
The measures are part of wider efforts to crack down on graft, including a new ethics body to oversee EU institutions, announced earlier this month.
The proposed new sanctions would impose asset-freezes and visa bans on people deemed guilty of "seriou...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
