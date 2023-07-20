Digital platforms — the 'uber-isation' of care for the elderly

Europeans are ageing, and neither the continent's infrastructure nor current public investment will be able to meet their growing demand for services — leaving a space for home care and the proliferation of digital platforms.

By 2050, 38.1 million people will need long-term care (LTC) services in the EU. That's over seven million more than in 2019.

Care is already costly, putting access to these services out of reach for many households. Atypical work arrangements and unpaid work ...