EU and US urge Azerbijan to allow aid access to Armenians

The EU and US have urged Azerbaijan to give aid groups more access to ethnic Armenians, as tens of thousands flee the conflict zone.

"The EU stressed the need for transparency and access for international humanitarian and human rights actors and for more detail on Baku's vision for Karabakh Armenians' future in Azerbaijan," the EU Council president, Charles Michel, said in a statement on Tuesday (26 September).

Michel spoke after hosting talks between Armenian security council ch...