Tuesday's behind-closed-doors meeting was chaired by EU Council president Charles Michel (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU and US urge Azerbijan to allow aid access to Armenians

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU and US have urged Azerbaijan to give aid groups more access to ethnic Armenians, as tens of thousands flee the conflict zone.

"The EU stressed the need for transparency and access for international humanitarian and human rights actors and for more detail on Baku's vision for Karabakh Armenians' future in Azerbaijan," the EU Council president, Charles Michel, said in a statement on Tuesday (26 September).

Michel spoke after hosting talks between Armenian security council ch...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

