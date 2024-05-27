Spain, Ireland, Norway set to recognise Palestine as Israel ignores Rafah court order

Spain, Ireland, plus non-EU Norway, are poised to recognise the state of Palestine this week, marking a symbolic step aimed at supporting peace in the region through the two-state solution — but also a break with some other more reluctant EU states.
The decision, expected to become official on Tuesday (28 May), comes amid heightened regional tensions over the ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
