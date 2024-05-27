Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has urged respect for the decisions of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court — but admitted 'we do not have magic powers' (Photo: European Union)

Spain, Ireland, Norway set to recognise Palestine as Israel ignores Rafah court order

EU & the World
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Spain, Ireland, plus non-EU Norway, are poised to recognise the state of Palestine this week, marking a symbolic step aimed at supporting peace in the region through the two-state solution — but also a break with some other more reluctant EU states.

The decision, expected to become official on Tuesday (28 May), comes amid heightened regional tensions over the ...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

