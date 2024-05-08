Ad
euobserver
The occupation at the university of Ghent. Image by Lowie Vandyck.

Pro-Palestine student protests turn spotlight on EU research funding for Israel

EU & the World
by Piet Ruig, Brussels,

At universities across Europe, students have protested and occupied campus grounds demanding an academic boycott of Israeli academic institutions — following similar protests at US universities.

Last week, students at Trinity College Dublin set up an encampment on campus grounds, with similar occupations launched at universities across the continent at the beg...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

Related articles

EU-Israel trade agreement must be on table to stop Rafah attack
EU says 'famine' in Gaza, as Israel vows Rafah invasion
The occupation at the university of Ghent. Image by Lowie Vandyck.

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections