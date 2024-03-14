EU says 'famine' in Gaza, as Israel vows Rafah invasion

Israel is moving ahead with plans to invade Rafah in southern Gaza despite US pressure, as the EU says "famine" has arrived in northern Gaza.

"There are international pressures to prevent us from entering Rafah and completing the job. As prime minister of Israel, I repel these pressures," said Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (14 March).

"We will enter Rafah, we will complete the elimination of the remaining Hamas battalions," he added, referring to a Palestinian militant group whic...