EU says 'famine' in Gaza, as Israel vows Rafah invasion

Israel is moving ahead with plans to invade Rafah in southern Gaza despite US pressure, as the EU says "famine" has arrived in northern Gaza.
"There are international pressures to prevent us from entering Rafah and completing the job. As prime minister of Israel, I repel these pressures," said Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (14 March).
"We will enter Rafah, we will complete the elimination of the remaining Hamas battalions," he added, referring to a Palestinian militant group whic...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.