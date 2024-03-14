Ad
euobserver
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Ofer military base on Thursday (Photo: gov.il)

EU says 'famine' in Gaza, as Israel vows Rafah invasion

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Israel is moving ahead with plans to invade Rafah in southern Gaza despite US pressure, as the EU says "famine" has arrived in northern Gaza.

"There are international pressures to prevent us from entering Rafah and completing the job. As prime minister of Israel, I repel these pressures," said Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (14 March).

"We will enter Rafah, we will complete the elimination of the remaining Hamas battalions," he added, referring to a Palestinian militant group whic...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Only Palestinians paying thousands of dollars leave Gaza
EU docks €32m in funding to UN Gaza agency pending audit
Israel using hunger as weapon of war, Borrell tells UN
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Ofer military base on Thursday (Photo: gov.il)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections