EU supply chain law faces scrap amid German coalition row

Business and civil society groups have made a last-ditch effort to urge EU ministers not to collapse a key law on company due diligence ahead of a decisive vote on Friday (9 February) — which was finally postponed.
EU governments had been expected to rubber-stamp the new law at a meeting in Brussels on Friday. But its passage could be derailed after Germany's 11th-hour decision to abstain prompted Finland to follow suit.
Earlier this week, the neo-liberal Free Democrat Party, th...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
