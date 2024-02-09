Ad
euobserver
Germany's late decision to oppose an EU due diligence law has raised fears of its collapse at a key vote on Friday (Photo: Adeolu Eletu / Unsplash)

EU supply chain law faces scrap amid German coalition row

Rule of Law
by Gilbert Onyango, Brussels,

Business and civil society groups have made a last-ditch effort to urge EU ministers not to collapse a key law on company due diligence ahead of a decisive vote on Friday (9 February) — which was finally postponed.

EU governments had been expected to rubber-stamp the new law at a meeting in Brussels on Friday. But its passage could be derailed after Germany's 11th-hour decision to abstain prompted Finland to follow suit.

Earlier this week, the neo-liberal Free Democrat Party, th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

How Berlin and Paris sold-out the EU corporate due diligence law
Final steps for EU's due diligence on supply chains law
Germany's late decision to oppose an EU due diligence law has raised fears of its collapse at a key vote on Friday (Photo: Adeolu Eletu / Unsplash)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections