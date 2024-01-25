EU launches agri-food dialogue, amid farmer revolts

Farmers' protests and climate change have moved agriculture into the political spotlight, making it one of the hot topics for the upcoming EU elections.
In response to increased divisions and polarisation, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen launched this week "a strategic dialogue" on the future of agriculture in the EU.
The initiative, initially previewed in September during her annual state of the union address, was seen as a way to appease criticism — led by her own ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.