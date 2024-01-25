Ad
euobserver
Against the backdrop of widespread roadblocks and street protests across the 27-nations bloc, one thing is clear: European farmers are unhappy (Photo: Rossen Kalpachki, Trud Daily, Bulgaria)

EU launches agri-food dialogue, amid farmer revolts

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Farmers' protests and climate change have moved agriculture into the political spotlight, making it one of the hot topics for the upcoming EU elections.

In response to increased divisions and polarisation, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen launched this week "a strategic dialogue" on the future of agriculture in the EU.

The initiative, initially previewed in September during her annual state of the union address, was seen as a way to appease criticism — led by her own ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Revealed: Big Agri's meetings with EPP's anti-green MEPs
Can Green Deal survive the 2024 European election?
EU chief links farming with climate to appease centre-right
EU's Nature Restoration Law: more funds, better agriculture
Against the backdrop of widespread roadblocks and street protests across the 27-nations bloc, one thing is clear: European farmers are unhappy (Photo: Rossen Kalpachki, Trud Daily, Bulgaria)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections