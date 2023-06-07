Ad
NGOs say the latest rules would likely lead to prison-like detention for asylum seekers (Photo: International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent)

Ministers given 50/50 chance of reaching EU asylum deal

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU home affairs ministers are gathering in Luxembourg to thrash out an agreement on core asylum and migration reforms.

But expectations of an agreement, following their meeting in Luxembourg on Thursday (8 June), remained mixed.

"Will we succeed? I hope so. But I'm not sure. It's 50/50. It's a politically very delicate issue," one senior EU diplomat, who asked not to be named, told reporters on Wednesday.

A consensus is unlikely given the stiff resistance from Poland and Hun...

