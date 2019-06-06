Ad
Italian prime minister, independent Giuseppe Conte (left), has the lonely job of forcing the League and M5S to work together (Photo: quirinale.it)

Conte's tricky balancing act on Italian budget

by Mads Frese, Rome,

The procedure against Italy for excessive debt recommended by the European Commission on Wednesday (5 June) was foreseeable, if not inevitable.

While commissioners Pierre Moscovici and Valdis Dombrovskis' press conference in Brussels was still ongoing, Italy's prime minister Giuseppe Conte, currently on an official visit to Vietnam, stated that he would do "everything to avoid an infringement procedure".

However, to avoid the ...

