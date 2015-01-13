Ad
Tusk: 'If we do not get a single European PNR we may end up with 28 national ones' (Photo: European Parliament)

EU passport-free travel at risk, Tusk warns

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The president of the EU Council has warned that border free travel in the EU could be undermined should lawmakers decide against stepping up security policies.

Donald Tusk on Tuesday (13 January) told MEPs in Strasbourg that an incoherent EU-wide security policy would “put at risk the freedom that we have built at the European level, including Schengen".

“Under my watch, I do not want to see that happen.”

The comments come after the Paris attack against Charlie Hebdo, which ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Rule of Law

