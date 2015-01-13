EU passport-free travel at risk, Tusk warns

The president of the EU Council has warned that border free travel in the EU could be undermined should lawmakers decide against stepping up security policies.

Donald Tusk on Tuesday (13 January) told MEPs in Strasbourg that an incoherent EU-wide security policy would “put at risk the freedom that we have built at the European level, including Schengen".

“Under my watch, I do not want to see that happen.”

The comments come after the Paris attack against Charlie Hebdo, which ...