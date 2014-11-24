EU watershed on criminal law poses questions for UK

For years, EU states’ policy on crime and policing was seen as so sensitive, so sovereign that it had a special status – there was no European Commission or EU Court oversight and no European Parliament decision-making powers on new laws.

On 1 December this year all that will change.

All EU policies for police and criminal justice will simply be normal EU policies: If EU laws in this area aren’t implemented properly the commission will be able to take enforcement action and all n...