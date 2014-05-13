Hungary and Finland in uphill battle for gay rights

Gay communities in Hungary and Finland are facing uphill battles for equal rights with conservative politicians in both countries imposing barriers.
Hungarian children as young as 10 are being told homosexuality is a “deadly sin” in a state-backed religious textbook.
The courses on religion, introduced into the curriculum by the Hungarian government last year, are not compulsory.
But biology is.
Hungarian adolescents in a biology textbook are also being taught homosex...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
