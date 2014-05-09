New Green party shakes up Croatia's political landscape

With just weeks to go until the EU elections, opinion polls for the first time suggest that more Croatians will vote in favour of the centre-right opposition than the government centre-left coalition.

The most recent polls, published in April, indicate that 25.1 percent will vote for a conservative coalition led by the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ).

The ruling Social Democrat (SDP) liberal coalition comes in just behind with 23.7 percent of the votes.

The slip in popularit...