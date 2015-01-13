Ad
Serbia started accession negotiations in January 2014 (Photo: Wolfgang Klotz/Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung)

EU funding for Serbia well spent, says EU budget watchdog

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU’s budget watchdog says the €1.2 billion of EU money spent to help Serbia’s future membership with the Union was relatively well managed.

In its report out Tuesday (13 January), the Luxembourg-based European Court of Auditors said Serbia’s pre-accession assistance (IPA) for 2007 to 2013 delivered on social and economic reforms despite the poor execution of some projects.

“Learning from its past pre-accession support, the commission successfully supported Serbia in addressing...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

