Ad
euobserver
Lithuania became the 19 member of the eurozone on 1 January (Photo: www.GlynLowe.com)

Lithuania embraces membership of 'eurozone family'

EU Political
Green Economy
by Zivile Kropaite, Vilnius,

Lithuania became the 19th eurozone member on 1 January with politicians keen to emphasize the geopolitical benefits of joining the currency amid a few grumbles about price rises and the size of local salaries.

“The worst thing about the euro is that it makes our pensions and salaries look ridiculously low”, Darjuš Bogdiun, a student in mid-twenties tells EUobserver.

In Lithuania, the average gross monthly salary is €698.70 while the average pension is €240.

"Although the dif...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Lithuanians back euro amid Russia tensions
Lithuania became the 19 member of the eurozone on 1 January (Photo: www.GlynLowe.com)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections