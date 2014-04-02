EU politicians 'overwhelmed' by power shift to social media

Power is moving to the internet and only politicians and political parties that adapt to this new reality will survive in the future is the stark message sent to MEPs on the eve of EU elections.

"Power is shifting from hierarchies to citizens and networks of citizens," Alec Ross, a US social media expert, told an audience in the European Parliament on Wednesday (2 April).

With membership of political parties on the decrease coupled with the expected low turnout for the May EU vote...