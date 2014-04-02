Ad
euobserver
One third of the EU's eligible voters are on Facebook (Photo: Spencer E Holtaway)

EU politicians 'overwhelmed' by power shift to social media

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Power is moving to the internet and only politicians and political parties that adapt to this new reality will survive in the future is the stark message sent to MEPs on the eve of EU elections.

"Power is shifting from hierarchies to citizens and networks of citizens," Alec Ross, a US social media expert, told an audience in the European Parliament on Wednesday (2 April).

With membership of political parties on the decrease coupled with the expected low turnout for the May EU vote...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

MEPs have stopped blogging, are afraid of Twitter, love Facebook
One third of the EU's eligible voters are on Facebook (Photo: Spencer E Holtaway)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections