Ad
euobserver
Record budget revenues spell good news for the German economy (Photo: svenwerk)

Germany stops accumulating fresh debt

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The German government on Monday (12 January) confirmed media reports that the country for the first time since 1969 will not accumulate fresh debt - one year earlier than previously envisaged.

Record tax revenues of €278 billion, €10 billion higher than in 2013, low unemployment, coupled with near-zero interest rates on outstanding German national debt, meant that in 2014, the government broke even and did not need to raise extra money on the markets.

Initially, finance minister ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

French and German economies must come closer, experts say
Germany returns to growth, Italy falls into recession
Record budget revenues spell good news for the German economy (Photo: svenwerk)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections