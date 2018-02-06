Ad
Barnier: 'Time has come [for the UK] to make a choice' (Photo: European Commission)

EU draws red line on UK customs deal

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Britain cannot keep its EU trade perks if it quits the customs union, the European Commission has warned as Brexit talks resume.

"Without a customs union and outside the single market, barriers to trade in goods and services are unavoidable," the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said in London on Monday (5 January).

"Time has come [for the UK] to make a choice," he said.

Barnier spoke after a brief meeting with British prime minister Theresa May and her Brexit negotia...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

