EU draws red line on UK customs deal

Britain cannot keep its EU trade perks if it quits the customs union, the European Commission has warned as Brexit talks resume.

"Without a customs union and outside the single market, barriers to trade in goods and services are unavoidable," the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said in London on Monday (5 January).

"Time has come [for the UK] to make a choice," he said.

Barnier spoke after a brief meeting with British prime minister Theresa May and her Brexit negotia...