EU court bars tests for gay asylum seekers

Asylum seekers should not be subjected to psychological tests to determine whether they are homosexual, the EU's top court has ruled.
The European Court of Justice on Thursday (25 January) said that "recourse to a psychologist's expert report in order to determine the sexual orientation of the asylum seeker constitutes an interference with that person's right to respect for his private life". <...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
