Spain's elections will take place just three weeks after the country assumes the six-month rotating EU presidency (Photo: European Union)

Spanish PM to delay EU presidency speech due to snap election

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The Spanish government has officially requested to postpone the presentation of its upcoming EU presidency priorities in the European Parliament's plenary chamber until September.

The presentation and a debate with MEPs over the programme of the council's rotating presidency were initially scheduled to take place on 13 July in Strasbourg — a few days before the Spanish national elections.

But on Friday (2 June), Madrid said that it had informed the communication department of th...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

