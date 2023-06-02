Spanish PM to delay EU presidency speech due to snap election

The Spanish government has officially requested to postpone the presentation of its upcoming EU presidency priorities in the European Parliament's plenary chamber until September.
The presentation and a debate with MEPs over the programme of the council's rotating presidency were initially scheduled to take place on 13 July in Strasbourg — a few days before the Spanish national elections.
But on Friday (2 June), Madrid said that it had informed the communication department of th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.