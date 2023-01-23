Ad
euobserver
The United Arab Emirates hosts this year's UN Climate Summit and aims to become a global hub for green hydrogen (Photo: iStock)

Analysis

Why is petrostate UAE going all in on green hydrogen?

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Abu Dhabi,

The United Arab Emirates announced its ambition to become one of the world's leading developers of renewables and a central trading hub for green hydrogen at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) last week.

To achieve this, it aims to produce 100 gigawatts of green energy by 2030, 25 percent of which will be used to create 'green hydrogen'. Interesting, to say the least, for a country that relies on the sale of fossil fuels for its prosperity.

Here are some of the most pertin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Timmermans: 'don't vilify' oil exec as UN climate summit chief
Hydrogen - the 'no-lose bet' for fossil-fuel industry?
The truth on Big Oil's stranglehold on COP summits
The United Arab Emirates hosts this year's UN Climate Summit and aims to become a global hub for green hydrogen (Photo: iStock)

Tags

Green EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections