India makes first objection to EU carbon levy at WTO summit

India raised its first formal complaints about the EU's suite of new environmental laws on Monday (26 February), warning against protectionism in the name of environmental protection.
Speaking on the first day of the World Trade Organisation ministerial conference in Abu Dhabi, India's commerce minister, Sunil Barhthwal said that he had "serious concerns regarding the increasing use of trade protectionist unilateral measures, which are sought to be justified in the guise of environment...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
