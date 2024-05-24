Israeli tanks in Rafah ordered to 'halt' by UN court

International judges have ordered Israel to stop attacking southern Gaza, in a moment of truth for EU-Israeli ties.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague said on Friday (24 May) Israel must "immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah governorate [in southern Gaza], which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Ga...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.