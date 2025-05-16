Ad
Yuval Raphael: Last year's Eurovision also saw failed calls to boycott Israel (Photo: Corinne Cumming)

Feature

Geopolitics and sex mark Europe's 'insane' song contest

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Israeli war propaganda will vie for attention with sex and glitter in Saturday's (17 May) "kind of insane" Eurovision song contest finals in Switzerland. 

The propaganda comes in the form of 24-year-old Israeli singer Yuval Raphael - a survivor of the 7 October 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas, who will perform with shrapnel in her leg, and whose ly...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

