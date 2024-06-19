Ad
Russian singer and model Polina Gagarina came second in the Eurovision music contest in Vienna in 2015 (Photo: Polina Gagarina's website)

Beauty queen and Russian oligarchs on draft EU blacklist

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A Russian social media star, two oligarchs, and a Kremlin associate who stole Danish breweries could feature in new EU sanctions on Russia, as talks draw to a close.

Russian "singer, actress, song writer, and model" Polina Gagarina should be blacklisted for performing at events celebrating Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions, said an EU proposal seen by E...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.

