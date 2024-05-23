Ad
Russian artist Alexandra Skochilenko was sent to a penal colony until 2030

EU to blacklist Russian judges who jailed dissidents

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russian judges who jailed a young artist and well-known dissidents will face EU justice in the form of a travel ban and asset freeze from Monday (27 May).

EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels will add 19 individuals and one entity to an ever-growing stack of Russia sanctions, according to an internal document seen by EUobserver on Thursday.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

