Ad
euobserver
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the West could do more to help defend Ukraine's skies — citing Israel's air defences against Iran (Photo: European Union)

Ukraine seeks to regain EU focus amid Israel/Iran crisis

EU & the World
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Piet Ruig, Brussels,

With Russia's renewed attacks on Ukraine, calls to increase military support to Kyiv are rising – but fears of a huge escalation in the Middle East were also at the heart of discussions during the first day of the special European Council.

“In Ukraine, in our part of Europe, unfortunately, we do not hav...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU leaders condemn Iran, urge Israeli restraint
How Western machinery is helping Russia kill Ukrainians
EU should use 'all means' to end war in Gaza: Belgian minister
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the West could do more to help defend Ukraine's skies — citing Israel's air defences against Iran (Photo: European Union)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections