Belgian development minister Caroline Gennez: “Germany and other member states are calling for a ceasefire, so the logic would be that weapons don't serve the cause" (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Interview

EU should use 'all means' to end war in Gaza: Belgian minister

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The EU should use "all means" possible to end the violence in Gaza, including sanctions (if necessary), a peace conference, and a review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, Belgian development minister Caroline Gennez (Vooruit/S&D) told EUobserver in an interview on Tuesday (9 April).

The bloc is Israel's biggest trading partner — in 2022 alone, total trade in goods under the EU-Israel association agreement amounted to €46.8bn.

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

