EU should use 'all means' to end war in Gaza: Belgian minister

The EU should use "all means" possible to end the violence in Gaza, including sanctions (if necessary), a peace conference, and a review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, Belgian development minister Caroline Gennez (Vooruit/S&D) told EUobserver in an interview on Tuesday (9 April).

The bloc is Israel's biggest trading partner — in 2022 alone, total trade in goods under the EU-Israel association agreement amounted to €46.8bn.