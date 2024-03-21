Ad
euobserver
This comes after the US announced that it has submitted a draft resolution to the UN security council that calls for an 'immediate and sustained ceasefire' (Photo: UNRWA)

EU manages to issue joint call for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás and Paula Soler, Brussels,

EU leaders agreed on Thursday (21 March) to call for an "immediate humanitarian pause leading to a sustainable ceasefire" in the Israel-Gaza war — marking the first common statement on the situation in the Middle East since October.

"It was extremely important to send a powerful and united message," said EU council president Charles Michel after the summit meeting in Brussels.

With this message, we are a "credible actor" supporting all efforts for the two-state solution, Michel s...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

