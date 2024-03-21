EU manages to issue joint call for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war

EU leaders agreed on Thursday (21 March) to call for an "immediate humanitarian pause leading to a sustainable ceasefire" in the Israel-Gaza war — marking the first common statement on the situation in the Middle East since October.

"It was extremely important to send a powerful and united message," said EU council president Charles Michel after the summit meeting in Brussels.

With this message, we are a "credible actor" supporting all efforts for the two-state solution, Michel s...