Ad
euobserver
Israeli Air Force jets — Israel has indicated it won't strike back immediately after Iran's overnight drone and missile attack (Photo: idf.il)

EU leaders condemn Iran, urge Israeli restraint

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Major Western nations have condemned Iran's retaliatory strike on Israel, with EU foreign ministers to hold snap talks on Tuesday (16 April) amid fears of escalation.

The G7 group of Western leaders "unanimously condemned" Iran's air strike on Israel in emergency video-talks on Sunday (14 April), EU Council chairman Charles Michel said.

They also called for "restraint" by "all sides," Michel added, as Israel threatened to strike Iran in return.

The G7 comprises Canada, Fran...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Germany tells ICJ Gaza hearing arms sales to Israel 'defensive'
EU should use 'all means' to end war in Gaza: Belgian minister
Avoid Iran, Sweden warns, as two nationals now held
Israeli Air Force jets — Israel has indicated it won't strike back immediately after Iran's overnight drone and missile attack (Photo: idf.il)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections