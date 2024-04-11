The Bolsonaro-Orbán far-right nexus

On March 25, the New York Times had access to a security tape from the Hungarian embassy in Brasília, Brazil's capital, showing former far-right Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro hiding for two days inside the building in early February, after having his passport taken away by the police and facing the possibility of being arrested.
Bolsonaro, who lost power in late 2022 after being defea...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Raphael Tsavkko Garcia is a freelance journalist and editor in Antwerp, published by Al Jazeera, The Washington Post, Wired, MIT Tech Review, among other news outlets.
Raphael Tsavkko Garcia is a freelance journalist and editor in Antwerp, published by Al Jazeera, The Washington Post, Wired, MIT Tech Review, among other news outlets.