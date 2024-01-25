Whiskey dispute hits new EU-Kenya trade pact

Kenya faces s dispute with the EU on whiskey imports just weeks after its tortuously agreed trade pact with Brussels came operationally into effect.
Even though the trade pact has not officially been ratified by the EU, Kenya is already breaking its terms by applying higher tariffs on certain products in order not to breach the East African Community's (EAC) Common External Tariff.
A plenary vote is expected to take place at th...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
