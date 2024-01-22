EU peace plan ignores ceasefire, Israeli extremism

The EU aims to launch new Middle East peace talks with Arab states, but doubts remain about how realistic the EU's proposal is, with some observers labelling it "bizarre".
"The EU, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the League of Arab States, should at the earliest opportunity organise a preparatory Peace Conference", the EU foreign service said in a proposal seen by EUobserver on Monday (22 January).
Their working groups would then write "an initial draft framework for a Peace Pla...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
