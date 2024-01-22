EU peace plan ignores ceasefire, Israeli extremism

The EU aims to launch new Middle East peace talks with Arab states, but doubts remain about how realistic the EU's proposal is, with some observers labelling it "bizarre".

"The EU, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the League of Arab States, should at the earliest opportunity organise a preparatory Peace Conference", the EU foreign service said in a proposal seen by EUobserver on Monday (22 January).

Their working groups would then write "an initial draft framework for a Peace Pla...