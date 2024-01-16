ECHR condemns Greece in Syrian refugee boat shooting

Greece has been condemned by the European Court of Human Rights, in a case involving the deadly 2014 shooting of a Syrian refugee by the Greek coast guard.

The judgment on Tuesday (16 January) by the Strasbourg-based court followed an almost decade-old incident where the Greek coast guard fired 13 bullets into a motor of a refugee boat in an effort to stop it.

Two of the 14 passengers on the boat were shot, one in the head. The victim went into a coma and then eventually died from...