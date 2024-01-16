Ad
euobserver
The Greek coast guard shot a Syrian refugee, who later died (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

ECHR condemns Greece in Syrian refugee boat shooting

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Greece has been condemned by the European Court of Human Rights, in a case involving the deadly 2014 shooting of a Syrian refugee by the Greek coast guard.

The judgment on Tuesday (16 January) by the Strasbourg-based court followed an almost decade-old incident where the Greek coast guard fired 13 bullets into a motor of a refugee boat in an effort to stop it.

Two of the 14 passengers on the boat were shot, one in the head. The victim went into a coma and then eventually died from...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

euobserver

