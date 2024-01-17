Ad
euobserver
Charles Michel is being criticised for his 'audacity' to want to continue to run for office, exploit his youthfulness and not stop his career in public service (Photo: EU Commission)

In defence of Charles Michel

EU Political
EU Elections
Opinion
by Nima Hairy, Brussels,

It has become trendy to bash ambitious people these days. In fact, in the corridors of Brussels, increasingly furious murmurs can be heard about one particular ambitious man. That man happens to be Belgian. And his name is Charles Michel.

Michel has led a meteoric rise from Belgian to European politics. A man synonymous with breaking all the "youngest...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalEU ElectionsOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Nima Hairy is a colleague of Charles Michel, as international relations and European matters representative for the youth wing of his Mouvement Reformateur party.

Related articles

Is Michel the man to forge the €1.8 trillion EU summit deal?
Memo to Michel: How to make most of EU-Africa at the summit
Credibility of EU's Michel on line in Caucasus flare-up
'My advice': Open letter from Van Rompuy to Michel
Charles Michel is being criticised for his 'audacity' to want to continue to run for office, exploit his youthfulness and not stop his career in public service (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

EU PoliticalEU ElectionsOpinion

Author Bio

Nima Hairy is a colleague of Charles Michel, as international relations and European matters representative for the youth wing of his Mouvement Reformateur party.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections