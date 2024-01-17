In defence of Charles Michel

It has become trendy to bash ambitious people these days. In fact, in the corridors of Brussels, increasingly furious murmurs can be heard about one particular ambitious man. That man happens to be Belgian. And his name is Charles Michel.
Michel has led a meteoric rise from Belgian to European politics. A man synonymous with breaking all the "youngest...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nima Hairy is a colleague of Charles Michel, as international relations and European matters representative for the youth wing of his Mouvement Reformateur party.
Nima Hairy is a colleague of Charles Michel, as international relations and European matters representative for the youth wing of his Mouvement Reformateur party.